Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Guangxi Sun Paper to supply two tissue machines for its new mill in Beihai City, Guangxi Province, China. Start-up is planned for 2021. The Andritz tissue machines are of the type PrimeLineTM W 2000, with a design speed of 2,000 m/min and a working width of 5.65 m. They are equipped with a large suction press roll, an 18 ft. PrimeDry Steel Yankee with head insulation, and a re-evaporation system, thus enabling energy savings. The scope of supply also includes FibreSolve FSV pulpers, the paper machine approach flow systems, broke handling and fiber recovery, and automation systems (QCS, DCS).Andritz: weekly performance: -3.08% Palfinger: Revenue of Palfinger AG, international manufacturer of innovative lifting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...