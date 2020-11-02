

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) agreed to sell its Global Connect business to private equity firm Advent International for $2.7 billion.



Advent will buy Nielsen's Global Connect business in partnership with James Peck, a former chief executive officer of credit TransUnion, Nielsen said in a statement.



Nielsen will also receive warrants in the new company exercisable in certain circumstances.



Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers.



Nielsen said it plans to use net proceeds of the transaction primarily to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.



David Rawlinson will remain CEO of Nielsen Global Connect through the close of the transaction. Upon close, Peck will be involved in the day-to-day strategic and operational activities of the company, which will be headquartered in Chicago, IL. In early 2021, the Global Connect business will be renamed NielsenIQ.



Nielsen said it will grant Nielsen Global Connect a license to brand its products and services with the 'Nielsen' name and other Nielsen trademarks for 20 years following closing.



In addition, Nielsen and Advent will provide certain transitional services to each other for periods of up to 24 months following closing, grant each other reciprocal licenses for certain data and corresponding services relating to that data for periods of up to five years following closing and grant each other licenses to use certain patents.



