

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.6.



That's up from 53.0 in September and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, October survey data pointed to a marked improvement in business conditions across China's manufacturing sector, with firms recording sharper rises in both output and total new work.



However, growth in new export sales softened notably amid a resurgence of the coronavirus across a number of export markets. Nonetheless, stronger overall market conditions led to an improvement in business confidence, which hit its highest since August 2014.



