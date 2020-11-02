

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Monday despite the negative cues from Wall Street Friday, as investors went bargain hunting after stocks closed lower for the past five sessions.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 333.79 points or 1.45 percent to 23,310.92, after touching a high of 23,319.99 earlier.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 1 percent, and Fast Retailing is lower by more than 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic and Canon are rising almost 2 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are adding more than 1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 3 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 3 percent and Toyota is advancing more than 2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is declining almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 0.2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Express is gaining more than 9 percent, while Chubu Electric Power and Konica Minolta are rising almost 7 percent each. Fuji Electric is higher by more than 6 percent.



Conversely, Z Holdings is tumbling more than 10 percent, while Yamato Holdings is losing almost 4 percent and Cyberagent is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract, albeit at a slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.7. That's up from 47.7 in September, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 104 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, partly reflecting a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies. Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases also weighed on Wall Street along with uncertainty about next week's presidential election. Meanwhile, traders shrugged off some upbeat economic data, with a report from the Commerce Department showing personal income rebounded by more than anticipated in the month of September.



While the Nasdaq plunged 274.00 points or 2.5 percent to 10,911.59, the S&P 500 tumbled 40.15 points or 1.2 percent to 3,269.96 and the narrower Dow fell 157.51 points or 0.6 percent to 26,501.60.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices moved to the downside during trading on Friday, extending the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions. WTI crude for December delivery fell $0.38 to a five-month low of $35.79 a barrel.



