Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: Telemundo Deportes Strikes Broadcast Agreement with Xtreme Fighting Championships; XFC 43 to Air Live on Universo, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. ET

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2020 / Telemundo Deportes has reached a broadcast agreement with Xtreme Fighting Championships to present Spanish-Language coverage of the Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") live in the United States. Expanding the organization's existing partnership with NBC Sports, live coverage of XFC events will be broadcast on Telemundo's sister network, Universo, beginning with XFC 43 on Nov. 11 (9 pm ET-11 pm ET).

"We are pleased to partner with XFC to deliver Spanish-language coverage of their action packed events to our viewers in the United States," says Roberto Pardo, Vice President, Sports Content, Telemundo Deportes. "We look forward to welcoming the franchise into our portfolio of the world's biggest, best global sports in Hispanic media."

XFC President Myron Molotky said when asked about his organization's newest broadcast partnership: "I'm so impressed with our distribution team and the results they have produced from the start. The Telemundo deal is very exciting because many of the most passionate MMA fans in the world have strong Latin American roots. We're thrilled that we can showcase our unique brand of XFC action to a whole new audience, and we know they're going to love it. Telemundo Deportes is one of the most respected names in broadcasting, so we can't wait until cameras start rolling and the Hexagon door locks!"

About XFC:

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Brooks

Rebecca.Brooks@nbcuni.com

@TLMDSports

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613771/Telemundo-Deportes-Strikes-Broadcast-Agreement-with-Xtreme-Fighting-Championships-XFC-43-to-Air-Live-on-Universo-Nov-11-at-9-pm-ET