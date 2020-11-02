

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd. (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) said that U.S. private equity firm Ares Management Corp.'s takeover proposal is at an implied value of A$1.85 per AMP share.



AMP emphasises the preliminary nature of the proposal and discussions between them, and that there is no guarantee that a transaction will eventuate and no certainty with regards to price.



On Friday, AMP confirmed that it received an indicative, non-binding, conditional proposal from Ares Management to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in AMP Limited by way of scheme of arrangement.



