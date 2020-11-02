National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to unveil new products in intelligent manufacturing

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest China'sChengdu is to hold a special event for intelligent manufacturing on November 2, as the city hastens digital transformation of the manufacturing industry.

The event, as a part of the 2020 Chengdu New Economy Double Thousand Project, will focus on how advanced technologies, like AI, 5G, big data and internet of things (IoT) can play a role in the upgrading of manufacturing.

100 new products and 100 new scenes centering on these fields will be unveiled, demonstrating the opportunities in Chengdu as well as offering a stage for local new economy companies.

IoT and intelligent sensing are set to change the ways of our production and life. At the event, Chengdu Hikvision Digital Technology will showcase how IoT and big data, powered by its video technology, can be applied in various scenes including autonomous driving, facial recognition, drone cruising, and automatic drip irrigation. Chengdu Ada Space Cloud is to demonstrate its comprehensive management platform for satellite data applications.

Technologies like 5G and IoT are essential for the digital transformation of manufacturing. At the event, Siemens will show how it builds digitalized factories, and local conglomerate Tongwei will unveil its intelligent connected factory for solar batteries.

Keynote speaker Li Yizhong, former minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and chairman of China Federation of Industrial Economics, will share his expertise on the strategies of promoting digital and intelligent manufacturing.

On that issue Chengdu has an innovative approach, which is to build an ecosystem for innovation in industrial internet. The Chengdu Public Service Platform for Industrial Internet, which brings together the premium industrial internet resources from government, enterprises and research institutes, is the most recent fruit of that approach and will be officially launched at the event.

Moreover, to bridge the information gap among enterprises along the industry chain, Sichuan Industrial Design Cloud Platform will launch a service platform for identification and resolution in industry internet at the event, in order to promote coordinated development.

The event is organized by Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Economic and Information Technology and Chengdu New Economic Development Commission, hosted by Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, and carried out by National Business Daily.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324757/Tongwei_intelligent_factory_File_photo_Xie_Zhenyu__NBD.jpg