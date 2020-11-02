Fast-growing tech firm committed to creating more than 200 local jobs

Diligent Corporation, a leading modern governance company whose solutions are trusted by nearly 700,000 board directors and leaders, today announced that it is establishing its European hub in Galway, Ireland. Diligent plans to create more than 200 local jobs in Galway across several business functions, including customer support, customer success, finance, product, HR and marketing. Diligent's investment in Galway is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Headquartered in New York, Diligent empowers leaders to turn governance into a competitive advantage through unparalleled insight and highly secure, integrated SaaS applications. Its technologies are trusted by some of the largest global corporations and most influential brands, where the company helps leaders build a stronger future through modern governance. Whether it's offering cloud-based applications to streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees or supporting collaboration and secure information, Diligent and its employees work tirelessly to ensure organizations have the tools they need to seize new opportunities and fuel good governance. Diligent Corporation is backed by Insight Partners, Clearlake Capital Group, and Blackstone Group.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D. commented, "This is great news for Galway. By choosing to establish their European hub in the county, Diligent Corporation can look forward to accessing a rich pool of talent to fill these 200 jobs this decision will create. I wish them the very best with the development and hope they continue to build on their relationship with Ireland."

"With our new international office in Galway, Diligent is making a critical investment to accelerate our growth strategy and attract exceptional talent to our team," said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. "The key to our continued success is great people who are committed to our mission of providing clients with insights and technology to power modern governance. The excellent talent available in the Galway community will support the nearly 50% of our client base located outside of the U.S., enabling us to enhance the customer experience and achieve our long-term goals. We are very pleased to establish this cross-functional office in Ireland and to be in the good company of many thriving tech companies. We thank the Irish government for supporting this initiative, and we look forward to many years of collaboration as we strive to be a productive corporate citizen in the country."

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said, "The commitment to more than 200 new jobs by Diligent is a welcome boost to the economy of Galway and the West region. It is a huge vote of confidence in Ireland and demonstrates our continued agile and adaptable business environment at a time of unprecedented global flux due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Ireland offers a safe and stable investment location with access to the EU market, an educated and skilled workforce and an attractive environment where people want to live and work."

The jobs in Galway for which Diligent is currently hiring can be found at https://landing.cpl.com/diligent/jobs-ireland.html.

About Diligent

Diligent is the pioneer of modern governance, empowering leaders to turn effective governance into a competitive advantage. Leveraging unparalleled insights from a team of industry innovators, as well as highly secure, integrated SaaS technologies, Diligent's industry-leading suite of solutions changes how work gets done at the executive and board levels. Leaders rely on Diligent to drive accountability and transparency, while addressing stakeholder and shareholder priorities. Its applications also help streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees, and support collaboration and secure information sharing. Designed for both public and private sector organizations, Diligent is helping to usher in a new era of modern governance.

The largest global network of directors and executives, Diligent is relied on by more than 19,000 organizations and nearly 700,000 leaders in more than 90 countries. With an eye towards inclusivity and accessibility, Diligent serves some of the largest public governing bodies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 1000, 70% of the FTSE 100, and 65% of the ASX. More information is available at www.diligent.com.

