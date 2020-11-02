BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - TZMI Virtual Congress 2020 Presentation
London, November 2
2 November 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
TZMI Virtual Congress 2020 Presentation
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the latest company presentation, which was made available for the TZMI Virtual Congress 2020 that opened today, is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
