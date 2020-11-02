Capital for Colleagues plc - Board Changes

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

2 November 2020

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

BOARD CHANGES

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Richard Sloss has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company.

Richard, aged 57, has more than 30 years' experience in the financial services sector, having worked as a fund manager at Scottish Amicable, as well as within UK and pan-European equity sales at firms including Deutsche Bank and Cantor Fitzgerald. Richard is currently a Director at Edison Group. Richard owns 89,809 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.58% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company also announces that John Eckersley will be stepping down as a non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues in December 2020, to allow him to concentrate on his other business interests. The Company understands that Mr Eckersley, who is interested in shares representing 3.31% of the Company's issued share capital, intends to retain these shares and remain as a supportive shareholder in the Company.

Commenting on the Board changes, Richard Bailey, Chairman of the Company, said:

"I would like to thank John, on behalf of all the Company's stakeholders, for his outstanding contribution to the development of our business. As the founder of Capital for Colleagues, he has played a key role in developing our portfolio of EOBs, whilst also highlighting the attractions and benefits of EOB ownership to a wider audience. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

We are delighted to welcome Richard to our Board. His extensive investment experience and understanding of the financial services industry will bring valuable insight and guidance".

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

