Riga, Latvia, 2020-11-02 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 14.12.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2020 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 9 RIG 04.11.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS4 Buyback VLN 13.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 - Energijos skirstymo operatorius Takeover offer VLN 03.11.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2020 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 06.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2020 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment RIG LVGB005023A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2020 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 08.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend ex-date TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04023C LTGNB04023C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA003726A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2020 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2020 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend record TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2020 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2020 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB021024A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
