EXCHANGE NOTICE 2 NOVEMBER 2020 SHARES THE SHARES OF TECNOTREE CORPORATION REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT The shares of Tecnotree Corporation were transferred to the observation segment on 5 March 2015 on the grounds of the rules of the exchange (Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1 f). The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist. The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260