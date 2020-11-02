

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Yamaha Corp. (YAMHF.PK) reported Monday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent declined 66.5 percent to 7.08 billion Japanese yen from last year's 21.12 billion yen.



Basic earnings per share fell to 40.30 yen from 118.29 yen last year.



Operating profit declined 61 percent from last year to 10.74 billion yen, and core operating profit declined 50.2 percent to 13.03 billion yen.



Revenue was 164.80 billion yen, down 21 percent from 208.52 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Yamaha continues to expect profit attributable to owner of the parent of 16 billion yen or 91.01 yen per share, down 53.8 percent from last year.



Operating profit would be 22.5 billion yen, down 48.1 percent, core operating profit would be 25 billion yen, down 46.1 percent and revenue would be 355 billion yen, down 14.3 percent.



In Japan, Yamaha shares were trading at 5,080 yen, up 3.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

YAMAHA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de