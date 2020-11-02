CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2020;Das Instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2020

The instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2020

