

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), a Bermuda- based specialist insurer, Monday said its nine-month gross written premiums grew 2 percent to $3.26 billion from last year's $3.21 billion.



In its trading statement, the company said its premiums were driven by rate improvement and growth in customer numbers across the business. In the third quarter, premiums grew 15 percent in constant currency.



Hiscox Retail nine-month gross written premiums increased 4 percent from last year to $1.73 billion., with growth in each of its five business units driven by its digital platforms.



Hiscox London Market gross written premiums grew 7 percent, while Hiscox Re & ILS recorded 7 percent drop in gross written premiums.



