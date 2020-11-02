Black Tusk Resources Inc: Black Tusk Provides Geological & Drilling Update on Quebec Properties

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FSE:0NB) is pleased to provide an exploration update on their Quebec mineral properties. The company is in the process of contracting a drill company to complete diamond drilling this Winter on at least two of their properties.

Black Tusk now holds title to five mineral properties in Quebec. Three of these properties are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or. This includes the McKenzie East, PG Highway, and MoGold properties. The other properties are the Golden Valley located north of La Sarre, and the Lorrain located immediately south of Lorrainville, Quebec. The Golden Valley property underwent diamond drilling in 2019.

GOLD PROPERTIES 2020-2021 EXPLORATION

McKenzie East

The McKenzie East is currently the main focus for gold exploration and is scheduled to be diamond drilled this Winter. This property was originally acquired by Black Tusk due to positive access conditions, prospective geologic setting, historic drilling, and proximity to the McKenzie Break Property of Monarques Gold. Since property acquisition, Black Tusk has completed a drone magnetics survey, a Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil geochemistry survey, and 3D Induced Polarization survey. The results of these surveys, combined with the historic diamond drilling results, have located priority targets for diamond drill testing. The company has a permit to drill, and access routes and pads have been prepared. The company is now in the process of securing a diamond drilling contractor to undertake a minimum of 2,000 metres of diamond drilling this Winter.

MoGold

The MoGold property is another Black Tusk gold prospect located north of Val d'Or. The property was staked to cover the Boily-Bérubé mineral showing that is documented as a vein deposit with pyrite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenum. The property contains several historic diamond drill holes, one of which reported elevated bismuth and molybdenum in a granitic host rock (see News Release date July 28, 2020). Black Tusk is interested in exploring the property for gold potential based on the indicator elements as reported in historic drilling, and the promising underlying geology. The property lies within the same general geologic terrain as the McKenzie Break and McKenzie East projects comprised of Archean Assup group mafic and intermediate volcanic rocks including basalt, andesite, and volcanoclastic rocks. Exploration is expected to be undertaken on the MoGold in 2021.

PGE PROPERTIES 2020-2021 EXPLORATION

Lorrain

Black Tusk acquired two platinum-palladium group element (PGE) projects, the Lorrain and the PG Highway. The most promising of these is currently the Lorrain property located in western Quebec close to the town of Lorrainville. The property is bisected by major highways and various local roads. The most prominent aspect of the Lorrain is that it was drilled in 2001 (LA-01-06), with drill logs reporting very significant intercepts of multiple elements including platinum, palladium, silver, copper and nickel hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks. A weighted average calculation based upon the data provided gives 13.2 metres of just below 1 gram per tonne combined platinum and palladium, with 3 grams per tonne silver, 0.59 percent copper and 0.6 percent nickel (see news release dated Oct 19, 2020). Black Tusk is in the planning stage to test this historic drill hole for verification, and is proposing to drill step-out holes to test continuity within the 7 kilometre trend of host ultramafic rock. Black Tusk has submitted an application to permit drilling on the Lorrain, with drilling schedule to be undertaken this Winter.

PG Highway

The PG Highway was staked to cover documented historic drill-hole 8712-2 (assessment report GM46998). Drill logs for this hole indicate that it intercepted 9.4 metres of massive pyrite and pyrrhotite within basaltic rocks. This historic drill hole is under discussion for possible follow-up to verify the geology and to sample the reported massive sulphide interval by diamond drilling. The records indicate that the sulphide section was only analyzed for gold, returning up to 50 ppb Au. The Black Tusk geologic team interpret the intercept may contain other elements of interest, such as PGE, especially since the PG Highway property adjoins claims that cover the Lynx and La Tour PGE mineral showings (See News Release dated April 14, 2020). Exploration is expected to be undertaken on the PG Highway in 2021, with possible diamond drilling to test the massive sulphide mineralization as early as this Winter.

Historic drill holes completed on the PG Highway property

Drill Hole id Company Year East North Azimuth Dip 8712-1 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304631 5352374 10 45 8712-2 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304849 5352280 10 45 8712-3 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304678 5352365 10 45 8712-4 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304857 5351819 10 45 8712-5 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304649 5351860 10 45 DDH-F-G-1-78 HUDBAY MINING LTD 1978 305032 5352353 47 45

Significant geologic intercepts in hole 8712-2 (from GM46998)

Hole number From To Sample id Geology Auppb 8712-2 33.5 35 263834 diorite 5 35 36.5 263835 40% pyrite, 10% pyrrhotite <5 36.5 38 263836 massive pyrite-pyrrhotite 15 38 39.5 263837 massive pyrite-pyrrhotite 5 39.5 41 263838 massive pyrite-pyrrhotite <5 41 42.5 263839 massive pyrite-pyrrhotite <5 42.5 43.5 263840 massive pyrite-pyrrhotite 50 43.5 44.6 263841 massive pyrite-pyrrhotite 15

Note: Black Tusk has not verified the intercepts described above in hole 8712-2

Actual intercept widths were not provided in the historic records and are considered unknown at this time

"Now that Black Tusk is fully funded for multiple drill programs on our Quebec properties, we are excited to be very active on these projects this coming Winter." Stated Roman Rubin, TUSK CFO.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

