Mesoporous Silica Market Size Worth $295.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mesoporous silica market size is expected to reach USD 295.1 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising product penetration in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be a major driver for the market growth over the forecast period. Thermal stability, favorable chemical properties, and biocompatibility attributes of the mesoporous silica are anticipated to drive its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. The value chain of the market consists of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, research laboratories, distributors, and end-users.

Key suggestions from the report:

SBA series is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth from 2020 to 2027 on account of its properties of enhanced thermochemical stability desired for various pharmaceutical applications

Drug delivery application is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its high surface area, biocompatibility, and ease of surface modification desired as an active drug ingredient in several treatments including cancer

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9%, in terms of revenue, owing to the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing expenditure on wastewater treatment

The major manufacturers, such as Merck KGaA and Taiyo International, emphasize on the implementation of new technologies and R&D activities to have a competitive advantage and to serve various application requirements

The product is anticipated to be in the research stage and the market is characterized by a limited number of players engaged in the production and supply. The industry exhibits a moderate presence of established players controlling a significant market share. The product demand is anticipated to be the highest in biomedical applications, which has prompted companies to focus more on research activities for the medical sector. Ongoing research and continuous development are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities in the medical industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesoporous silica market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Mesoporous Silica Product Outlook (Volume, Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

MCM Series



SBA Series



Others

Mesoporous Silica Application Outlook (Volume, Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Catalysis



Drug Delivery



Environmental Protection



Others

Mesoporous Silica Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Taiwan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Mesoporous Silica Market

Merck KGaA

American Elements

Nanocomposix, Inc.

Taiyo International

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

MKnano

W.R.Grace & Co.

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

Glantreo Ltd.

ACS Material LLC

