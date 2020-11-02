DJ SThree: Voting Rights and Capital

SThree (STEM) SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 02-Nov-2020 / 08:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 November 2020 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 132,923,225 ordinary shares of 1p each. Currently there are 49,773 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 132,873,452 Shareholders may use the above figure of 132,873,452 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TVR TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 86965 EQS News ID: 1144534 End of Announcement EQS News Service

