

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GVC Holdings Plc (GMVHY.PK, GMVHF.PK), in an impact of enforced store closures across UK and European retail as a result of further restrictions due to Covid-19, said that it estimates total impact of 37 million pounds on its EBITDA from currently required retail closures. It comprises a 27 million pounds impact in U.K. retail and a 10 million pounds impact in European retail.



The company said that the total estimated impact on EBITDA would be 43 million pounds, if all retail outlets were required to be closed for a whole month.



GVC said that the estimates include the benefit of government support where available and other retail cost mitigation.



GVC noted that it is enacting contingency plans to minimize the impact on the business.



