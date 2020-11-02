Forward Industries has augmented its outsourced manufacturing service offer to include hardware and software design capabilities and the ability to secure listings in major US retail chains. This enhanced offer provides a route for offsetting the declining revenues in the legacy business, which provides carry cases for diabetes equipment, as well as enhancing profit. Our indicative valuation is $1.73/share, which is 16% higher than the current share price.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
FORWARD INDUSTRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de