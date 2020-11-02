Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873403 ISIN: FR0000130809 Ticker-Symbol: SGE 
Tradegate
02.11.20
10:04 Uhr
11,806 Euro
+0,122
+1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,79211,79810:12
11,79211,79810:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC18,470+0,85 %
SOCIETE GENERALE SA11,806+1,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.