Leading Cross-Channel Marketing Hub Furthers Enterprise Focus and European Coverage

CM Group, a family of martech companies focused on multichannel campaign management and email marketing, today announced the acquisition of Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent) the organization's fifth acquisition in 24 months. CM Group, whose majority owner is Insight Partners, purchased Selligent from HGGC. This purchase further extends CM Group's lead as the largest family of multichannel marketing and email companies worldwide.

CM Group products, including Campaign Monitor, Sailthru, Emma, Delivra, Vuture, Liveclicker, and now Selligent, have more than 70,000 customers and facilitate more than 180 billion consumer connections annually. With the acquisition of Selligent, CM Group's annual revenue will exceed $250 million.

Selligent's strong foundation in Europe and the U.S., along with its customer-centric values and focus on enterprise and mid-market financial services, travel, media, entertainment, and retail verticals complement the broader CM Group business. With the acquisition of Selligent, CM Group now serves businesses across all major global industries and segments, from enterprises to small businesses. CM Group plans to continue to grow through both organic investment and acquisitions that will augment the capabilities of each product platform.

"Selligent is an ideal fit for CM Group, and customers across all of our products stand to gain from our consistently-expanding family of brands," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group. "Our unique, micro-service based product strategy allows us to increase the speed of innovation in our individual products so we can decrease time to ROI for our customers. For Selligent, we will quickly augment mobile app messaging, analytics, and real-time personalization capabilities through our expertise in these areas, while CM Group brands benefit from Selligent's AI capabilities."

Selligent Marketing Cloud was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q4 2019. The organization will continue to operate as a distinct technology within CM Group, providing consistent value and innovation to its growing customer base, which includes global brands.

"Joining CM Group allows Selligent to accelerate our growth in the European market where we have built a strong foundation and developed deep client and partner relationships," said Bruno Boussion, SVP of Europe. "The CM Group family of brands will allow us to maintain our DNA of tight client and partner alignment and successfully execute on our ambitions, while keeping the Selligent brand distinct."

"The HGGC team is very pleased with Selligent's progress over the past five years, as it grew to become a global leader in omnichannel marketing," added Rich Lawson, HGGC Chairman, CEO and co-founder. "We are confident that the business will extend its legacy of innovation and continue to deliver world-class solutions as part of CM Group."

The CM Group entity Campaign Monitor Europe UK LTD will carry out the acquisition of Selligent Marketing Cloud.

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform. Our dynamic technology provides actionable insights that empower companies to deliver more personalized and valuable consumer engagements, resulting in compelling experiences across all channels. With teams across the United States and Europe, and a global network of partners, our mission is to make marketing personal.

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.

