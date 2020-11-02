Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per October 31, 2020

On October 31, 2020, net asset value was SEK 242 per share.
The closing price on October 30, 2020, was SEK 239.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 227.60 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, November 2, 2020
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on November 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Attachment
- Substansvarde_201102_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47a3bcf5-b4db-45eb-83c6-dbd5955beafa)
