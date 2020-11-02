Anzeige
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
WKN: A1CYEY ISIN: DK0060228559 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2020 | 10:41
TDC A/S: Presentation of DKT Holdings and TDC's Q3 2020 results

Presentation of DKT Holdings and TDC's Q3 2020 results

TDC will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts on November 6, 2020 at 14.30 CET to present the Q3 2020 results. Lasse Pilgaard, Chief Financial Officer, will comment on the results and answer questions during the conference call.

The investor and analyst conference will be available in Microsoft Teams at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MmM1ZmYzYmUtYTkwOC00NWEwLTk2YjMtNTlhZmFmODUxMjEw%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e8dcf6e6-3acc-4af9-9cb2-77f688cb688b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e3bc77b8-3126-4e3f-b136-3297ef0a91d3%22%7d

Dial in to Microsoft Teams is: +45 32 72 51 67 - Code: 353 019 709#

The conference call will refer to a slide deck that will be available from November 6, 2020 at approx. 10.00 CET on the link:

https://tdcgroup.com/en/investor-relations

Please mute your microphone before and during the presentation.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachment

  • Invitation to conference call November 6 2020 - UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19c32ad4-6c71-4b39-9329-d9d350f1da81)
