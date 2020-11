BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK factory PMI data is due at 4.30 am ET Monday. The index score is seen at 53.3 in October, in line with preliminary estimate.



Ahead of the data, the pound declined against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2876 against the greenback, 135.04 against the yen, 1.1816 against the franc and 0.9041 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



