Novabase is a leading IT services company and the largest technology company listed on the Lisbon Stock Exchange. The company is currently in the midst of a major transformation, to focus on new fast-growing technologies such as AI, analytics, automation and cloud. Novabase has continued to grow in 2020 and is in a strong position to gain from the increased speed of digitisation COVID-19 has forced on organisations.

