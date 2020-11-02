Loomis, Sayles Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today the addition of an eight-person European credit team. The team is immediately launching three euro credit investment strategies, which are now available for institutional separate account management: Loomis Sayles Euro Investment Grade Credit, Loomis Sayles Euro Sustainable Investment Grade Credit and Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005233/en/

The Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team is based in Loomis Sayles' new European office, Loomis Sayles Company, L.P. Dutch Branch, located in Utrecht, Netherlands. The team (seven portfolio managers and one product manager) will be co-led by portfolio managers Rik den Hartog and Pim van Mourik Broekman. They join Loomis Sayles from Kempen Capital Management.

Loomis Sayles Euro Credit Team

Rik den Hartog, co-head, portfolio manager

Pim van Mourik Broekman, co-head, portfolio manager

Luuk Cummins, portfolio manager

Sipke Moes, portfolio manager

Quirijn Landman, portfolio manager

Marco Zanotto, portfolio manager

Ronald Schep, portfolio manager

Jeroen Potma, product manager

"We believe the Euro Credit team has the potential to add something unique and exceptional to our organization. We are excited to welcome them to Loomis Sayles and establish our presence in the Netherlands," said Kevin Charleston, chairman and CEO. "Similar to all Loomis Sayles investment teams, their investment process is rooted in a differentiated investment philosophy, which has a strong track record of alpha generation."

The foundational belief that underlies all of the team's strategies is that credit markets are inefficient and rigorous research can access opportunities. The team seeks to generate alpha by combining a top-down view with bottom-up investment analysis when constructing portfolios. They feature a strong risk orientation and focus on quality. ESG analysis is incorporated into the fundamental research conducted by every portfolio manager. Additionally, the team takes an active engagement approach with issuers and uses their investor influence to shape corporate behaviors.

"The three strategies we are launching today play an important role in our investment lineup, particularly for our large and growing book of clients in Europe and the Middle East, for whom European credit and ESG are critical components of their portfolios," said Chris Yiannakou, head of EMEA institutional services. "These investors have a stellar reputation and we're so pleased to welcome them to Loomis Sayles and offer our clients a competitive and truly differentiated investment capability that complements our diverse product suite and reinforces our global reputation for investment excellence."

"Loomis Sayles is a well-respected active asset management firm with a powerful global distribution platform and we are very enthusiastic about joining the organization," said Pim van Mourik Broekman, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team.

"We are so impressed with the professionalism, infrastructure and international character of Loomis Sayles and we look forward to playing an integral role in building out a broader European presence for the firm, added Rik den Hartog, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $328 billion ** in assets (as of September 30, 2020).

**Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 with more than $1 trillion assets under management2 (€906.0 billion).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2020 is $1,017.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

MALR026311

3309536.1.1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005233/en/

Contacts:

Orla O'Brien

+1 (617) 478-7480

oobrien@loomissayles.com

Billie Clarricoats

+44 203 405 2189

billie.clarricoats@natixis.com