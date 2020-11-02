Europe Edition of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky(R)- The Success and Leadership Summit To Be Held on Dec 1, 2020

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced its expansion to Europe with the 2020 Europe Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women. The summit will be held virtually on December 1, 2020 and has as its industry Partners the British Chambers of Commerce(BCC), Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and ENACTUS. Coca-Cola is supporting the forum as world sponsor.

The 2020 Europe Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky will focus on the future of work and leadership in Europe, success secrets of Europe's most inspirational female leaders, the skills and attitudes needed to succeed in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world and best practices for diversity & inclusion in the workplace.

Speakers at the summit include Lana Popovic, Central and Eastern Europe President, The Coca-Cola Company; Vanessa Boag, GM Lubricants, Shell Europe; Leanne Cutts, Group Chief Marketing Officer, HSBC Holdings plc; Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo; Alex von Behr, President, vBAssociates Inc., former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever Plc and Senior Advisor, HORP; John Casey, President and Managing Director, CNBC International; Sarah Howard MBE, Chair, British Chambers of Commerce; Pramod Agarwal, Former Global CFO, Global Hair Care & Colour, Procter & Gamble; Barbara Levi, Group Executive, Group General Counsel, Rio Tinto; Margaret Franco, Chief Marketing Officer, Finastra; Peter Freedman, Chairman, Spring Impact and former Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum; Dr. Lisa Coleman, Senior Vice President, Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation at New York Universityand Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women."

The 2020 Europe edition joins the worldwide presence of Break the ceiling touch the sky with current editions in Asia, ANZ, North America and the Middle East. Since its inception in 2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky has inspired and enabled over 15000 leaders to success across the world leveraging a team of over 500 C suite speakers and mentors for the summit drawn from the world's best organizations.

Commented Sarah Howard MBE, Chair, British Chambers of Commerce, "The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) is delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky Europe edition. Our Chamber Network across the UK and around the world, exists to support and connect companies, bringing together firms to build new relationships, share best practice, foster new opportunities and provide practical support to help member businesses trade locally, nationally and globally. The BCC is proud to encourage and support businesses to improve the diversity of their workforce at all levels and the ongoing success of women in leadership via this unique summit."

Lana Popovic, Central and Eastern Europe President, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our business and recognising the important role women play in communities, business and purchase decisions has been central to our company since its earliest days. We were in fact the first publicly traded company to have a female board member, Lettie Pate Evans, in 1934. While we're proud of our statistics and the progress we're making, there is still a long way to go, but we're getting there. This is an excellent time for industry to be collaborating and working together to build stronger businesses and strong leadership capabilities. Our business is honored to be a world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky which will give participants the opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, and chart their own individual courses for success."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "The 2020 Europe Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky is a unique opportunity for Companies in Europe to leverage Break the ceiling touch the sky to grow their leaders and share best practices for diversity and inclusion with peer companies across industries. Now more than ever before, collaboration and inclusion are the way forward in these times of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.offers services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky) and Transformation (CEOSmith) areas of business, enabling organizations to attract, retain and unleash the full potential of a diverse workforce.

Companies that wish to sponsor/ register for the 2020 Europe Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Media/Sponsors contact:

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229876/House_of_Rose_Professional_Logo.jpg