Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.11.2020 | 11:10
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Total Voting Rights

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 2

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Capital

At 31 October 2020, the Company's capital consisted of 15,562,112 ordinary shares of 10p each. At that date the Company held 3,318,207 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights at 31 October 2020 was 12,243,905.

The above figure of 12,243,905 may be used by shareholders as the denominator by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change of their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2 November 2020

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

BARING EMERGING EUROPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.