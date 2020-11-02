Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 2
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 31 October 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 987.68p
Including ALL Revenue = 988.63p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 16.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.9%. There are currently 88,823,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 November 2020
