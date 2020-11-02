With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on October 30, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on November 3, 2020. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 2.077.319.178 Increase in share capital 26.316.661 Total share capital following the increase 2.103.635.839 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974