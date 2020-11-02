

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. is offering its 'Black Friday Now' deals, a series of week-long sales, for the first time throughout November.



The retailer has revealed the special deals for the first week of November and previews of upcoming offers to help customers plan ahead for Black Friday that falls on November 27.



The Minneapolis-based company is also updating and expanding its Price Match Guarantee. In this option, from November 1 through December 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a 'Black Friday Now' deal if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com later in the season.



New this year, nearly all of Target's 'Black Friday Now' deals will be available for an entire week, both in stores and on Target.com. Customers will get a full-month view of its 'Black Friday Now' offers.



The deals available in the first week of November in Electronics include Beats Studio 3 headphones at $174.99, compared to regular price of $349.99; Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones at $199.99, compared to regular price of $299.99; and Ring Video Doorbell 3 at $139.99, compared to regular price of $199.99.



Further, Target will add even more deals from November 6-8 on items like the Keurig K Mini at $49.99, compared to regular price of $89.99; Dyson V8 vacuum at $229.99, compared to regular price of $379.99; and TCL 65' 4K UHD HDR Android Smart TV at $229.99, compared to regular price of $399.99.



The company, which operates nearly 1,900 stores, has also offered a preview of weekly deals to come in the following weeks. Deals are available from November 8-14 on Kitchen favorites and Floorcare, from 15th to 21 on the season's hottest Electronics, Apparel and Beauty products, and from 22nd to 28th on Toys, Kitchen, Floorcare and Electronics, including video games and select consoles.



Prior to the items going on sale on each Sunday, the specific 'Black Friday Now' deals will be available on the retailer's digital weekly ad on each Thursday.



Nearly all deals can be accessed through Target's contactless same-day Drive Up and Order Pickup services. The company also offers more items on same-day delivery with Shipt as soon as one hour, needing no membership.



