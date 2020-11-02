DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability

Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California



02.11.2020 / 12:00

Guildford, UK, November 2, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced it will start producing green hydrogen at its plant in Ontario, California, supporting the growing needs of hydrogen mobility customers in the region.

Following recent upgrades to Linde's existing plant, the company can now supply green hydrogen meeting the requirements of the California Air Resources Board and the compression requirements of the latest generation of gaseous Hydrogen Refueling Stations. With this investment, the company will be able to provide green hydrogen to fuel up to 1,600 vehicles a day and help avoid up to 50,000 MT CO 2 e per year.

"Linde has been safely producing and distributing hydrogen in southern California for more than 50 years. By adding green hydrogen capabilities to our Ontario site, Linde will be helping to reduce carbon emissions in California," said Armando Botello, Vice President, West Region, Linde. "We are proud to supply green hydrogen to our customers and look forward to supporting the growing needs of this important market."

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company also operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, coupled with an unrivaled pipeline network of approximately 1,000 kilometers to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed over 190 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide.



