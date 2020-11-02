SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne To Gain Instant Foothold in The Emerging Craft Spirits And "Ready to Drink" Markets with The Acquisition Of USA Based Premier Beverage Consortium LLC

Craft Spirits Market Is Presently Valued At $46 Billion And Ready to Drink Market Is Projected to be $25 Billion By 2025; Infused Lemonades, Craft Vodka, and Whiskey are part of the acquired portfolio.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly building, launching and selling proprietary brands focused in the craft Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today that it had acquired Premier Beverage Consortium LLC ("PBC") of Redondo Beach California, giving the Company a significant foothold in rapidly emerging markets that are projected to have revenues of tens of billion dollars through 2025.

This acquisition, which closes November 2, 2020, and made in stock and cash, instantly positions the Company to quickly become a significant player in two rapidly expanding global markets.

The Craft Spirits market is currently valued at $46.7 billion and projected to grow at 25.33% annually forecasted through to 2025, says IndustryARC and Grand View Research, another industry insider projected that the Ready To Drink ("RTD") premixes market size will have revenues of $25.96 billion, also by 2025.

Some of PBC's portfolio of Infused Lemonades, Craft Vodka, and Whiskey/Spirits have gained traction quickly with consumers, propelled by the founding partners' expertise in scaling consumer brands and building brand equity through private labels for Safeway and Trader Joe's.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "This move aligns with Sponsor One's vision to be a bold and innovative, high-end portfolio of distinctive brands and products that deliver exceptional consumer experiences. As part of the agreement, SponsorsOne will work with the Premier Beverage Consortium team to further scale their Brand's growth while leveraging our rich consumer insights and analytics. It will also allow us to apply our brand-building expertise and utilize our high-performing digital technology techniques. Also, our direct to consumer, influencer marketing combined with wholesale distribution will allow us to build and launch brands to meet this demand."

"Our ability to understand and 'empathize' with today's consumer's behavior, wants and needs have been proven through PBC's growth," said Ron Miranda, CEO & President, Premier Beverage Consortium. "We are excited to be working with SponsorsOne, their world-class marketing, and technology team to take our business to the next level and with their leadership team that is making investments in a quickly evolving category."

Bartholomew continued: "Our organizational plan is to roll PBC into S1 Brands Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SponsorsOne, and it will maintain all of its regulatory licenses to sell in 50 USA States and Canada.

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands as well as manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com.

