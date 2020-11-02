QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).

The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:

