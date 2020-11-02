

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) said, due to a change of the base interest rate, OSRAM and ams Offer GmbH agreed to increase the cash compensation offered to the shareholders of OSRAM by 0.89 euros from 44.65 euros to 45.54 euros per OSRAM share. The company noted that the annual cash compensation, as well as the remainder of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement, shall remain unchanged.



The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board of OSRAM recommended the shareholders to approve OSRAM's entry into the DPLTA, as amended, in the Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 November 2020.



