

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices rose at a faster rate in September, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.6 percent increase August.



The latest increase in price was influenced by the forint exchange rate weakening against major currencies and by changes in prices of raw and base materials, the agency said.



The domestic market producer prices rose 1.0 percent in September and the foreign market prices grew 7.3 percent.



