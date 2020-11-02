Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on November 12, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a worldwide mobile publishing and content platform provider, today announced that Jonathan Reich, chief executive officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on November 12th, 2020. Mr. Reich will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the day. For more information about the conference, or for attendees to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Lily Khaykina of H.C. Wainwright at lk@hcwco.com.

The audio of the Company's group presentation will be available at https://journey.ct.events/view/9c7d2e75-0c09-4aaf-86f1-5e22e112730b and the webcast will be archived following the live presentation at https://investor.zedge.net/.

About Zedge

Zedge offers a state-of-the-art digital publishing platform that powers our consumer-facing app availing users with a host of digital content - wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and stickers. We are evolving by developing new apps run on top of our publishing platform and generally focus on the entertainment vertical. Our creators are amateur and professional artists as well as new and major brands who can easily launch a virtual storefront in Zedge where they can market and sell their content to our user base. Our app has been downloaded 450 million times, has approximately 32 million monthly active users and has consistently been ranked as one of the most popular free apps in Google Play in the US. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

