Virtual Event Platform Market Players Focus on Lucrative Live Sports Category: Future Market Insights Study

Technological advancements like medical marketing and robotic surgery are providing the right platform for market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / The virtual event platforms market is anticipated to expand at 16.3% CAGR through the forecast period. (2020-2030). End-users are fuelling the use of virtual platforms to organize meetings, online trade-fairs and online conferences. COVID-19 has accelerated the use of virtual platforms as economies are more digitalized than before.

"Large and medium enterprises have already increased their spending on cloud management platforms. Conferences and meetings have now shifted online due to which medical as well as education industries are witnessing a surge in demand for virtual event platforms," states the FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11938

Virtual Events Platforms Market - Important Highlights

US remains one of the largest markets for virtual event platform market

Owing to increasing demand for live-streaming interfaces to conduct online classes, academic platforms will remain the most extensive user of virtual platform.

Integrated Virtual Event Platform receiving substantial investment by vendors

Solution wise, live event sports is emerging to be a cash cow for virtual event platform companies

Virtual Events Platforms Market - Driving Factors

Government imposed lockdowns of schools and universities drove the virtual platform market

Surging income levels and heightened use of tablets, laptops and smartphones have built a proper virtual audience

Due to strict work from home guidelines from small as well as medium and large enterprises, adoption of Zoom, Teams and Google Meet have gained significant ground.

Hospitals, education, banking and finance are main users of virtual platforms.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11938

Virtual Events Platforms Market - Key Restraints

Unstable network connections disturb consistency and compatibility to a great extent.

Integration of software with business systems is a key challenge.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The pandemic has disturbed normal lifestyle across the globe but virtual platform has come to the rescue. The outbreak has pushed organisers and owners to think from a different perspective now.

Many online events and classes were cancelled which later on got conducted virtually. For instance, Microsoft Teams announced that their daily users grew by 70% while Slack witnessed 80% increase in the number of active users. Brand USA launched Global Marketplace Media to conduct one-to-one meetings, sessions and series. Almost 40% of European public shifted towards online classes and meetings.

Competition Landscape

Key players are working on product innovation and new solutions. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations are continuously being focussed on. Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Zoom Video Communications, Cvent, Evenium, SpotMe, Cadence, Cvent Inc., 6Connex Inc., Hubb LLC., InEvent Inc., KitApps Inc. (Attendify), Boomset.

Microsoft Corporation offers cloud-based communication solutions. It also introduced Azure Communication Services which are capable in managing cloud providers.

Zoom Video Communications brought up Zoomtopia 2020 unveiled a series of enhancements like end-to-end encryption and core UC platforms for a better networking experience.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11938

More on the Report

The report presents segmentation on the basis of solution (service, live-event sport, support services etc.), end-users (academic institutions, trade fair organizers, event management agencies etc.) and region wise analysis (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, and Asia)

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Virtual Event Platforms, Key Feature Analysis

4.1. Host Live & On-Demand Sessions

4.2. Conduct Live Polling

4.3. Host Live Q&A

4.4. Virtual Event Networking

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-11938

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Technology Landscape

Smart Education Learning Market FMI's report analyses segmentation on the basis of form, type and access type, region etc. Market trends, economic factors are taken into consideration for a clear analysis.

Mass Notifications Systems Market FMI's report presents insights on market trends, strategies, historical and forecast data estimations and geographical regions exhibiting promising growth.

AI Platform Market FMI's report presents analysis on cost structure of the products, in-depth analysis and categorization of key market participants.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/virtual-event-platforms-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/virtual-event-platforms-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613794/Virtual-Event-Platform-Market-Players-Focus-on-Lucrative-Live-Sports-Category-Future-Market-Insights-Study