Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 227.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 227.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 220.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 220.73p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---