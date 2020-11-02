Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 October 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 30 October 2020 632.90 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 623.57 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

02 November 2020