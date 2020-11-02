Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 30-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 295.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 296.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 295.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 296.19p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---