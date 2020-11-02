

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) reported third quarter net income of $139 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $72 million, or $0.24 per share, a year ago. Total revenue declined to $3.46 billion from $3.67 billion, previous year. The company noted that CNA Financial Corporation drove the quarterly increase in net income.



'CNA's underlying Property & Casualty business is performing extremely well. Rates increased 12% in the quarter and new business flow was robust, resulting in strong premium growth. The underlying combined ratios of 92.6% for the third quarter and 93.3% year-to-date are excellent. While weather-related catastrophe losses were high for CNA and the industry this quarter, CNA's underlying property & casualty franchise is stronger than it has ever been,' said James Tisch, CEO of Loews.



Book value per share decreased to $63.16 at September 30, 2020 from $65.71 at December 31, 2019.



