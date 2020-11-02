

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production grew at a softer pace in September, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.2 percent increase in August. Output rose for second month in a row.



Manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent yearly in September, after a 3.6 percent growth in the previous month.



Energy output gained 21.3 percent annually in September.



Meanwhile, production of intermediate and investment goods decreased by 0.6 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 3.8 percent in September, after a 10.4 percent gain in the preceding month.



In the third quarter, industrial production fell 0.5 percent yearly, following a 23.7 percent decline in the second quarter.



