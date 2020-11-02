

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Monday, NiSource Inc. (NI) reaffirmed its outlook for 2020 capital investment of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, and 2021 adjusted net operating earnings in a range of $1.28 to $1.36 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



As outlined at its Investor Day on September 29, 2020, NiSource continues to expect to grow its net operating earnings per share by 7 percent to 9 percent on a compound annual growth rate basis from 2021 through 2024, including near-term annual growth of 5 percent to 7 percent through 2023.



