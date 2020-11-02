Anzeige
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
02.11.2020 | 13:10
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 30

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 30 October 2020 were:
612.85p Capital only
617.92p Including current year income
Notes:
1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2.        Following the share issuance of 185,000 ordinary shares on 28nd
October 2020, the Company has 84,118,462 ordinary shares in issue.
3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
