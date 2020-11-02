

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $454 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $3 billion



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $3 Bln vs. $3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60



