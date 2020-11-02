Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.11.2020 | 13:28
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Presentation of Polygon third quarter 2020 report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday November 9, 2020 at 08.00 CET, Polygon AB (publ) will publish its third quarter 2020 report.

Financial analysts and investors in Polygon senior secured notes are invited to participate in a telephone conference on the same day at 11:00 CET where the Q3 report will be presented. The event will be hosted by Polygon's CEO Axel Gränitz and CFO Martin Hamner. The presentation will be held in English.

Slides for the presentation will be made available on our website https://www.polygongroup.com/investors/financial-reports/ prior to the start of the conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

Std International Dial-in number: +44 (0) 3306 068765

Conference Code: 676 783 2860

To receive Polygon's press releases and information please contact: caroline.liedgren@polygongroup.com

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/presentation-of-polygon-third-quarter-2020-report,c3229721

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3229721/1329279.pdf

Release

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.