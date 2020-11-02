

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corp. (CDW) reported third quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $1.83, compared to $1.70, a year ago, an increase of 8.0 percent. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter net sales were $4.76 billion, compared to $4.91 billion, a year ago, a decrease of 3.1 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $4.58 billion, for the quarter.



CDW also announced the approval by its Board of a 5.3 percent increase to its quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 will be paid on December 10, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

