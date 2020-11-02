The "Tomato concentrate North America, Europe and BRICS: COVID-19 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 market forecasts include estimates for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been achieved by applying factors to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on:

Retail Markets

Foodservice Markets

Individual Countries

Underlying natural market growth

A built-in return to normal over several years.

Accordingly, these forecasts should be considered as a best efforts approach.

Given fast-changing markets as a result of the pandemic, these forecasts should naturally be treated with caution.

The Tomato concentrate North America, Europe and BRICS

Market demand for years 2014, 2018, 2019 and forecasts for years 2020, 2021 and 2022. All forecasts integrate the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic in retail and in foodservice product markets by country. Company market shares and brands for 2020 and continuously updated.

Description

A complete quantitative, hard data demand and supply analysis of final human consumption in the country and product markets covered. All product markets are carefully defined so as to be comparable across all countries.

Based on the publisher's international food and drink markets database, now in its 23rd year, the report includes (see detailed Table of Contents for more):

Separate Foodservice and Retail Market data are given by volume and value, and by product and country, hence providing complete coverage of the final human consumption

Up to the Top-10 holding companies by market share by product, country and region

Up to Top-100 holding companies listing by overall market share in the present markets

Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal market shares

A unique strategic vision of the market in Austria is presented, in particular identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Standard data tables for each product provide a panorama of companies' strengths and presence.

Why You Should Buy This Report

This report entails a fully up-to-date mapping of the market providing valuable support to strategic marketing decisions, in particular regarding:

Strategic Planning

Marketing Sales

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Opportunities Risks

Companies Strengths Weaknesses

For Each and Every Product Covered in Each Country

Retail, Foodservice and Total Historical and Forecast Demand by volume and by value for 2014, 2018 and 2019 as well as forecasts for 2020, 2021 and 2022

Historical Trend % growth by volume and value for 2014 2019

Forecast Growth % growth by volume and value for 2020 2022

Supply structure in each product and in each country in 2019: producer shares, own label share, branded share, unbranded share and artisanal share (own made for own sale, e.g. independent bakers).

Major brands listed by country, product, holding or independent companies and subsidiaries.

Company Profiles All holding companies identified are listed alphabetically with their key subsidiaries by country, detailing the product markets in which the latest market shares have been identified. The overall share in the market covered is provided. The estimated percent contribution of each product to final (retail foodservice) sales is also provided.

